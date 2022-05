President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the new President of the United Arab Emirates to sympathise with him over the death of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, on Friday said, “This is to renew bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE”.

President Sheikh Khalifa died at the age of 73.

His half-brother, Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, is now in charge of state affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook