In commemoration of the nation’s 2023 Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari with other government top functionaries on Monday stormed Eagles Square in Abuja for military parade.

The parade is an annual exercise held in honour of the nation’s return to civil rule and to remember Nigeria’s heroes of democracy.

President Buhari’s arrival was heralded by a general salute, signalling the official kick off of the exercise in the nation’s capital.

