Pictures: Real reason Peter Obi went to Egypt – Aide

A former Anambra state governor and the Labour party presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, is currently understudying some of the Egyptian sectors.

A Facebook post by Valentine Obienyem, the media aide to the Labour party presidential candidate said, “On Tuesday, the 14th of June, 2022, Mr. Peter Obi informed Nigerians via the Twitter handle of his trip to Egypt, to understudy by what miracle the third biggest economy in Africa after South-Africa and Nigeria moved their power generation from 20,000 Megawatts to over 40,000 megawatts in four years. Ironically, Nigeria has remained fixated on 4,000 megawatts since Adam.

“A leader must be humble at all times to learn from the high and the low to the extent of studying or learning from existing templates or countries that have done correctly what one’s own is not able to do. This is the full essence of the Egyptian trip.

“The knowledge he has gained will be useful to Nigeria whether he becomes president or not.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

