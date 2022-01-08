Pictures: Residents descend on suspected phone thieves

Two unidentified suspected phone thieves have been reportedly beaten by angry mob in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

Blueprint gathered that the suspected phone thieves, snatched a phone from a woman who boarded their Keke which led to them being beaten around Ring Road area of Jos on Friday.

It was also gathered that they were escaping with the phone when a commercial bus driver who witnessed the robbery pursued them.

The driver was said to have hit their tricycle with his vehicle, forcing them to stop.

Residents of the area descended on the suspects and were beaten to stupor before police officers arrived the scene and rescued them.



