Pictures: Residents groan as fuel scarcity worsens in Abuja

Residents of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital are lamenting following continuous fuel scarcity in days.

There have long queues at few filling stations especially on Monday and Tuesday February 7 and 8, 2022 where Blueprint correspondent visited.

Blueprint further learnt that as a result of the scarcity, workers waiting for commercial vehicles to board after work were stranded on the road on Monday.

Few days ago, the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while attributing the situation to panic buying assured that the country has adequate supply on ground.









