PICTURES: Royal, Sunshine, Edo queens earn first wins; Nasarawa Amazons, Naija Ratels stumble as 2021 Flying Officer’s Cup enters day 4

The Flying Officers Cup 2021 reached day three on tuesday with the three games all ending 1-0 each against WACO Ladies, Nasarawa Amazons And Naija Ratels FC.

The 2021 Flying Officers Cup reaches day three on Tuesday at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja (the capital city of Nigeria).

Sunshine Queens of Akure in the first game of the day upended WACO Ladies of Abuja 1-0 in a close encounter between the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership side and the non league side.

After 14 minutes of the keenly contested encounter, Sunshine Queens FC eventually found the breakthrough in the 15th minute as Taye Ajibade scored the winning goal for the Betty Babes from a rebound.

After conceding, WACO Ladies FC gathered momentum showing intent and purpose to equalise without conceding any goal.

WACO Ladies’ goalkeeper, Abani Osinachi in the 32nd minute brilliantly saved an effort from Eretan Ireti, which got the fans applauding her for the performance.

WACO Ladies FC in the 58th minute were handed a penalty by the referee after Ekocha Stella was brought down inside the Sunshine Queens’ penalty area.

Ekwe Favour could not win the battle of wills as she played the resulting penalty wide from the spot.

Edo Queens in the second game of the day pipped Nasarawa Amazons 1-0 to kick off its campaign on a positive note.

Nasarawa Amazons started the game with intent and purpose but the heroics of Obidinma Nkiruka in goal for Edo Queens prevented the Lafia based side from finding the back of the net.

In the 14th minute, Edo Queens goalkeeper, Obidinma Nkiruka did well to punch an intending ball away for safety.

Adaobi Ukah in the 57th minute was brought down by Duru Joy and the referee signals for a free kick in favour of Edo Queens.

Left full back, Ajimuda Rebecca converted the resultant free kick to score the winning goal for Edo Queens in the 60th minute.

NWFL Championship side, Dannaz Ladies FC earned a 2-0 win over NWFL Nationwide side, Lakeside Queens in the third game of the day.

The game started in a cagey affair until the 44th minute when Ambali Sekinat in goal for Lakeside Queens was forced into making a double save denying Akinbo Ajoke in two quick successions.

After consecutive pressure from Dannaz Ladies FC, their efforts was rewarded in the 56th minute with a deserved penalty after Akinbo Ajoke was brought down inside the 18-yard-box.

Two minutes later, Ogunfunwa Omotoke slotted the resulting penalty to give Dannaz Ladies FC the lead.

In the 60th minute, Mosindi Angela doubled Dannaz Ladies FC’s lead as she ran through a free space and beat the goalkeeper flawlessly.

In the last game of the day, NWFL Premiership side, Royal Queens of Warri inflicted Naija Ratels FC with its first defeat of the tournament earning a 1-0 victory over the host team.

Naija Ratels FC created lots of chances in the course of the game but failed to utilize them as Olamide Adugbe and Bello Aminat failed to convert their chances in the first half.

Two minutes from half time, Royal Queens FC goalkeeper, Ohana Ruth expertly saved a fantastic volley from Aminat Bello.

Naija Ratels maintained large chunk of possession in the second half but were unable to find the back of the net as Royal Queens defended well and posed dangerous counter attacking threats.

In the 55th minute, Eunice Godwin scored the winning goal for Royal Queens FC.

Naija Ratels toiled hard to get the equaliser but to no avail as Royal Queens moved to the top of Group A with three points from its first game.

Action will continue on Wednesday October 13, being day four, as Honey Badgers FC face Ghana Police Ladies FC in the early game by 8 am.

Prince Kazeem Eletu will trade tackles with defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens by 10:30 am.

FC Robo Queens and Osun Babes will attempt to seal a place in the quarter final with a win after opening day victory over Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens FC and Bayelsa Queens respectively.

The final game of the day will see Confluence Queens square up with Sunshine Queens by 3 pm.





