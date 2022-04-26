Pictures: Smugglers now repackaging Tramadol in different labels – Customs

Smugglers of illicit drugs are devising several means of repackaging banned substance, Tramadol, into new names in a bid to beat security operatives.

The Comptroller Customs FOU Zone B Kaduna, A B. Hamisu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Kaduna on Tuesday April 26, 2022.

While showcasing the seized 99,000 Sifedol, Hamisu said it was a pain reliever in the same family with Tramadol.

“Because of pressure we are putting on Tramadol, they are using similar products with same use,” he said.

According to him, the command within the month of April made 96 seizures, valued at over N232 million.

The items seized include 1,314 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice.

“We can never allow this to circulate because Nigerians have invested a lot in rice value chain,” he said.

In a seperate seizure, foreign rice concealed in 15 sacks of beans with two in each bag were also seized.

“Due to desperation of the smugglers, they have been devising various means to attempt to beat our men. We thank the general public for giving us information to discover this,” he added.

The Comptroller said that within the period, “94 bales of second hand clothing which is on absolute prohibition due to health dangers and threat to textile industry in the country were seized.

“637 cartons of sphagetti were also seized. We have big producers of sphagetti in Nigeria. We will not allow it so that the industries that produce this in the country will grow and FOREX will be reserved.”

Similarly, he said almost brand new Hilux vans, each worth over N20m were also seized.

“Vehicles are not allowed through land borders, only air and sea. We got the gist that these days, most smuggled items are using this police SPY numbers. I’m sure police are not aware about the activities of these smugglers, we will officially write the police concerning this,” he said.

Meanwhile, other items seized in April by FOU Zone B include seven used vehicles worth N128,520,465 million, five vehicles used for conveyance worth N3, 848,483 million and 22 kegs of foreign vegetable oil worth N1,453,292 million.

Others are 49 pieces of used tyres worth N329,363, 10 cartons of fruit juice worth N871,975 and 303 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) 25 litres worth N572,624.

