Pictures: Sokoto PDP governorship candidate votes, confident of victory

The governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto), has described the Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship election as a seamless exercise.

He made this known while performing his franchise at Ubandoma Polling Unit 020, Sabon-titi, Kofar Atiku area of Sokoto.

Mallam Umar, while briefing newsmen immediately after casting his ballot, said, “So far voting has been going on calmly, and peacefully in the area, and within the metropolitan areas.”

Commenting on the recently held Presidential and National Assembly elections, Mallam Umar described the ongoing leg of the election as relatively better than the previous one.

The PDP candidate said he remains upbeat about victory, when asked about his expectation at the end of the exercise.

“The PDP, God willing, is optimistic of victory in the election”, he said

He called on eligible voters to come out and vote, as well as safeguard their votes.

