Pictures: Soludo visits Nnamdi Kanu, reveals what IPOB leader told him

Anambra state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has revealed that he visited the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in DSS detention in Abuja.

Kanu has remained in DSS custody while still on trial over charges preferred against him by the federal government.

Disclosing why he visited the IPOB leader, Prof. Soludo via his Facebook Page on Saturday said, “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

On what Kanu told him, Soludo who was Central Bank of Nigeria governor said, “He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.”

The governor’s visit took place as the leadership of the IPOB declared May 18 and 26, 2022 as sit-at-home in Southeast, citing that it’s the day its leader will make court appearance.

