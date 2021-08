Nigerian Super Eagles camp in Lagos has fully come alive with training after 25 players arrived and started training ahead of their world cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Among international stars at training are the Everton star, Alex Iwobi and the Leceister stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Super Eagles will play Liberia in Lagos on Friday before traveling to Cape Verde for their second game.