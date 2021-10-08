Pictures: Suspects operating Illegal rehabilitation centre nabbed

Kano state police command on, Thursday, uncovered an illegal rehabilitation centre for wrongful confinement and child abuse.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement said the command on Thursday, October 7, received a credible source that, one Aminu Rabiu, of Yar Akwa, Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano State is running an illegal rehabilitation centre with chained and tortured inmates including children.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised and instructed team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victims and arrest the culprits,” he stated.

“The team immediately arrived the scene and discovered 47 inmates confined in a house, with four of the victims leg chained and some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture. They were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment and handed over to Kano state government.

“Two suspects, one Aminu Rabiu, ‘m’, 35 years old, of Yar Akwa Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA Kano State and his elder brother, Fatihu Rabiu, ‘m’, 40 years old, of same address were arrested

“On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to have resumed activities at the centre ten (10) months ago after the initial ban by Kano state government and all confessed to their offences.”

Kiyawa said that the Commissioner of Police have ordered for discreet investigation, adding that the two brothers arrested will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.











