Pictures: Tallest, shortest NYSC corps members engaged, set to marry

A lady identified as Innocent Ruth, has announced her engagement to a young man she met at National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camp.

The lady with a short stature revealed that she met her very tall partner at the NYSC camp, and they became friends.

According to her, they were awarded NYSC’s shortest and tallest corp members.

However, they fell in love shortly down the line and got engaged.

The post has stirred so many reactions on social media from people who believe their height difference is fantastic.

