Pictures: Taraba Spikers record first win as Division 2 Volleyball tourney enters day 4

Taraba Spikers were in their best form as they defeated Sword VC of Benue 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-22) on Day three of the 2022 National Division 2 League on Sunday.

Host, Taraba Spikers thrilled the home fans with their spectacular display at the Jolly Nyame stadium when they won the first set by 25-19 despite threats from Sword VC. The second set produced beautiful passes, blocks, spikes and defence but Taraba Spikers ran away with victory 25-20.

In the 3rd set, Swords VC came out strong, getting vital points but lost concentration in the middle of the game as the fans of Taraba Spikers cheered their team to victory once more by 25-22.

An elated head coach of Taraba Spikers, Peace Obi said the win against Swords VC was a crucial one adding that it would have been disastrous if they lost the game.

Obi hailed the fans for their constant support since the National Division 2 League started on Saturday.

She said, “I am extremely excited the we are able to record our first win; this will reawaken the boys to put in their best.

“Before the game against Swords VC, I told my players to believe in themselves and play according to instructions. I reminded then that we are the host and losing the third straight game will be a bad omen.

“I want to say a big thank you to the fans for their constant support since we began the division 2 League. The support we are getting from them is overwhelming and this will be a motivating factor in our subsequent matches”.

Meanwhile, Bayonet Spikers defeated G-Ranks Spikers 3-1 (25-20, 30-28, 22-25, 28-26) to record their second win while Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers Zoomed pass Adamawa Spikers 3-0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-17) to maintain their unbeaten run.

Day 4 fixtures:

Plateau Rocks v CNS Spikers

G-Ranks v Adamawa Spikers

Bayonet Spikers v Taraba Spikers

