Thugs in Kano on Monday razed the house belonging to popular political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara.

The house was razed moment the winner of the governorship election in the state was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Rarara had produced many songs to campaign for the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the period of electioneering campaign.

