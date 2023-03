Vice President Kamala Harris of the United States arrived in Accra on Sunday, beginning a three-nation tour that focuses on investment and African economic growth.

U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, delivers a speech as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport to begin her trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, in Accra, Ghana, March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

“Today begins a weeklong journey, first here in Ghana, then on to Tanzania and then Zambia,” said Harris during public remarks.

“I’m very excited about the future of Africa. I’m very excited about the impact of the future of Africa on the rest of the world, including the United States of America.”

Africa Times

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp