Pictures: Veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, laid to rest amidst tears

The funeral service for the late Nollywood veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, was held on Friday in Lagos

A service of songs was held in her honour at the Catholic Church of Resurrection, Magodo, Lagos state, Thursday, August 26.

The late actress is from Eku, Delta State in Southern Nigeria, she was born on May, 23 1957 in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

Until her death, She began her acting career in 1993, starred in a number of successful Nollywood movies and she was loved in the community. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, she has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga's television series, Super story.












