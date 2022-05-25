[Pictures] WAFU B U20: Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Nathaniel Nwosu, makes best XI of the tournament

Flying Eagles goaltender, Nathaniel Nwosu, has been named in the WAFU B U20 Team of the tournament after series of superb performances in the championship.

The Water FC trainee produced lots of brilliant saves that defined Nigeria’s tournament and deservedly got into the all-star XI for his heroics.

Standing at 6’4, Nathaniel’s reflex, flexibility and agility is at an impressive level and experts have predicted a very bright future for the young keeper.

The feat of representing the national team pits Nwosu with other Water FC products to have played for the national team, such as Success Makanjouala, Gabriel Okechukwu, Emeka Chinonso etc.

