Nigerian and global renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has visited the Director of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The former minister of Finance disclosed this via her social media handle with caption “It was wonderful to catch up with my talented and creative younger sister, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie #ChimamandaReal. Star performance, as usual, at the European House #Ambrosetti_. So proud of you!”

