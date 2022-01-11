P&ID scam: Grace Taiga received $4,969, $5,000 through daughter’s account – Witness

The trial of a former Director, Legal Services of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Grace Taiga, over alleged fraud in the case involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) before Justice O.A Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja continued Monday with the EFCC presenting its fourth prosecution witness.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, said: “At the commencement of hearing, the prosecution presented a thirteen-count amended charge which was read to the defendant.

“Count 12 of the charge reads: That you Grace Taiga (former director of legal services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources) on or about December 30, 2009, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court corruptly received the sum of USD4969.5 paid by Marshpearl Limited, a company controlled by the owners and promoters of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) into HSBC Bank account of your daughter, Enameg Vera Moses Taiga, domiciled at No.8, Canada Square, London branch of HSBC in relation to Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and P&ID ( a company incorporated and existing under the laws of the British Virgin Island) which led to the execution of the GSPA sometime in the year 2010 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 8(1)(a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act,2000.”

He said count 13 read: “That you Grace Taiga (former director of legal services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources) on or about January 30, 2012, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court corruptly received the sum of USD 5,000 paid by Kristholm Limited, a company controlled by the owners and promoters of P&ID, into the HSBC account of your daughter, Enameg Vera Moses Taiga, domiciled at No.8 Canada Square, London branch of HSBC, on account of the favour you already showed P&ID in relation to the Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) executed between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources of the federal government of Nigeria and P&ID, a company incorporated and existing under the laws of the British Virgin Island, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 8 (1) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

The Spokesperson said the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, adding that: “Aminu Lawal, PW4, an operative of the EFCC, led in evidence by the Prosecuting Counsel, Mohammed Abbah, told the court that the team received a petition dated June 28, 2018, signed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), conveying the directive of Mr. President that investigation surrounding the circumstances of the Gas Processing Supply Agreement, GSPA, should be carried out.

“I came to know the defendant when the investigation commenced. I discovered that she witnessed the GSPA. She also drafted the GSPA when she was at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as Director Legal.”

He said the witness further told the court that the team discovered a lot of discrepancies including an unsigned agreement between the Ministry of Defence and Khristolm Limited.

“We discovered one unsigned agreement between the Ministry of Defense and Khristolm Limited, a company owned and controlled by P&ID Limited and the promoters of P&ID are Michael Quinn, Brendan Cahill, James Nolan and Niel Hitchob.

“We wrote a letter of investigation to the Ministry of Defence to give us the details of the contract awarded to the companies that are related to P&ID. Investigation revealed that Marsh Pearl Limited were given contract in which the defendant witnessed the agreement between the Ministry of Defence and Marsh Pearl Limited sometime in 2005,” rhe witness stated.

The prosecution witness further stated that the team discovered that, on December 30, 2019, the defendant, Grace Taiga, received $4,969.50 through her daughter, Vera Ename Moses Taiga.

“The money was paid by Marsh Pearl Ltd, through her daughter’s account eleven days before the signing of the GSPA.

“We discovered that on January 30, 2012, the sum of $5,000 was also paid into her daughter’s account at HSBC Bank, London, located at Canada Street. The purpose of the payment on the transaction is commission payment. We obtained her statement based on that,” the witness added.

Uwujaren said documents, which included search warrant, response from the Ministry of Defence, details of transactions and certificate of compliance, were tendered in evidence and admitted by the court.

He said the case was adjourned till March 8 and 16, 2022, for cross-examination of the witness.