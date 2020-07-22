Pig farmers count losses as swine fever hits Ogun

Pig farmers in Ogun, Wednesday cried out to the state government to come to their aid towards mitigating the losses incurred following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) which is currently ravaging the state.

The farmers, under the aegis of Ijebu North East Piggery Association, while speaking to journalists on the outbreak of swine fever in their farms, lamented that since the outbreak of the epidemic, the farmers have lost thousands of pigs.

President of the association, Mr Samuel Ogunsanwo said over 20 farmers have lost millions of naira with some hospitalised as a result of the loss.

The farmers appealed to government for financial assistance in forms of grants and loans to enable them return to business and continue in their support to the economy through job creation and contribution to the nation’s GDP.

Ogunsanwo said, “If you get to this farm three weeks ago, it was lively with the sound of 1,300 pigs but today its pigpens are silent after all of the animals were wiped off following the outbreak of African swine fever.

“This farm is just one example of how we have been hit by the devastating effect of Swine fever, which has swept through Atan, the headquarters of Ijebu North East and other pig farms located in different communities across the local government.

“Some of us have been left devastated, we have lost millions of naira to the disease”, he lamented.

Related

No tags for this post.