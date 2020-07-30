Pilgrimage: NCPC boss Pam urges Jos airport upgrade ﻿

The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called for the upgrade of the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos, to enable it to airlift Plateau pilgrims and other pilgrims from neighbouring states direct to Israel.

Rev. Pam made the call recently in Abuja while playing host to the executive secretary, Plateau state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Fr. George Gorap, who paid him a congratulatory visit.

He said “a situation whereby Plateau pilgrims would travel to Abuja to fly to Israel during pilgrimage is not convenient.”

According to him, with the number of pilgrims being sponsored by the Plateau state government, there is need to fix and upgrade the airport so that Plateau pilgrims would be airlifted direct from Jos to Israel.”

The NCPC boss also called on the Governor Simon Lalong “who is committed to the upgrading the airport to use his good offices to make it possible so that pilgrims would be airlifted direct from Jos to Israel in the next pilgrimage exercise.”

He commended Fr. Gorap for his humility and hard work, noting that he was able to add value to the system.

“It is my prayer that the example we left behind at the Board will be sustained. I pray and hope that the next chairman of the Board will be able to continue from where you stopped,” he said.

Earlier, Fr. Gorap said they were at the Commission to felicitate with Rev. Pam on his well-deserved appointment, adding that “Plateau state appreciates Mr. President” for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He said, “You are a square peg in a square hole. I know who you are because of the changes you brought to bear at the Board. On the table of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria, Plateau state has a space as the leading state with the highest number of sponsored pilgrims in recent time. This feat was made possible under the leadership of Rev. Pam as chairman of the Board. The fact that Plateau state is leading does not presuppose that the state has more resources than other states. It is simply because the state has understood what pilgrimage is all about.”