Pilgrimage: NCPC ES pledges support for church

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission
(NCPC), Rev Uja Tor Uja, has said that the Commission would continue
to support the church to enable them to perform Holy Pilgrimage
without hitches.
He made the pledge in Abuja recently through the Head of Operations,
Rev Amos Yohanna, while playing host to the founder, Love of Christ
Cherubim and Seraphim Church, London, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola
Ajayi.
“NCPC as a government agency is committed to continuously give the
church all administrative support to perform Pilgrimage without
hitches,” he said and commended Ajayi for her “unflinching commitment
to Christian Pilgrimage.”
Uja described her as “one of the pillars of Christian Pilgrimage in
Nigeria,” stressing that “no Nigerian woman has been so committed to
pilgrimage like her.”
The NCPC boss said “so far, the Esther Ajayi Foundation has
single-handedly sponsored at least 145 pilgrims to the Holy Land.”
He further commended her for recording zero abscondment with all her
pilgrims who performed pilgrimage in Israel, noting that “this
achievement is instructive and should be commended.”
Earlier, Ajayi said she was at NCPC with her team to appreciate the
Commission for the “effective and excellent way Christian Pilgrimage
is being conducted.”
She further applauded the Executive Secretary and his management team
for providing her Foundation with the enabling environment to perform
pilgrimage smoothly.
According to her, the Esther Ajayi Foundation has achieved so much as
a result of the close relations with NCPC through its operations.
She said the Foundation “has never recorded any incident of
abscondment of pilgrims” under her watch.
She disclosed that the Foundation “will sponsor 100 intending pilgrims
to Israel for this year’s main pilgrimage,” and promised to sponsor 10
staff of NCPC to appreciate their good work and the support her
Foundation had received from the Commission over the years.
