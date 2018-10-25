Pilgrimage: NCPC ES pledges support for church

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission

(NCPC), Rev Uja Tor Uja, has said that the Commission would continue

to support the church to enable them to perform Holy Pilgrimage

without hitches.

He made the pledge in Abuja recently through the Head of Operations,

Rev Amos Yohanna, while playing host to the founder, Love of Christ

Cherubim and Seraphim Church, London, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola

Ajayi.

“NCPC as a government agency is committed to continuously give the

church all administrative support to perform Pilgrimage without

hitches,” he said and commended Ajayi for her “unflinching commitment

to Christian Pilgrimage.”

Uja described her as “one of the pillars of Christian Pilgrimage in

Nigeria,” stressing that “no Nigerian woman has been so committed to

pilgrimage like her.”

The NCPC boss said “so far, the Esther Ajayi Foundation has

single-handedly sponsored at least 145 pilgrims to the Holy Land.”

He further commended her for recording zero abscondment with all her

pilgrims who performed pilgrimage in Israel, noting that “this

achievement is instructive and should be commended.”

Earlier, Ajayi said she was at NCPC with her team to appreciate the

Commission for the “effective and excellent way Christian Pilgrimage

is being conducted.”

She further applauded the Executive Secretary and his management team

for providing her Foundation with the enabling environment to perform

pilgrimage smoothly.

According to her, the Esther Ajayi Foundation has achieved so much as

a result of the close relations with NCPC through its operations.

She said the Foundation “has never recorded any incident of

abscondment of pilgrims” under her watch.

She disclosed that the Foundation “will sponsor 100 intending pilgrims

to Israel for this year’s main pilgrimage,” and promised to sponsor 10

staff of NCPC to appreciate their good work and the support her

Foundation had received from the Commission over the years.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.