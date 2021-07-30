Pilgrimage: NCPC prays for Nigeria in Jordan

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) held its maiden prayer congress Thursday at Mount Nebo, Jordan, for the 2020 Pilgrimage exercise.

This was contained in a statement issued in Amman, Jordan, by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

It indicated that the NCPC executive secretary, Rev. Yakubu Pam, in his welcome address, expressed gratitude to the Jordanian authorities for the “wonderful reception accorded to the NCPC delegation on arrival in Jordan,” adding that “this will forever be appreciated.”

The NCPC boss promised to leverage on this new relationship with Jordan in the areas of agriculture, tourism and ICT “for the benefit of our youth.”

Rev. Pam gave the assurance that “there would be peace in Nigeria after this Pilgrimage.”

Pam, who took his Bible lesson from the Book of Psalms, Chapter 23 verse One, called on Christians to be still in the face of trouble “so that the Lord who is a good Shepherd” would see them through and deliver them from their travails.

He admonished them to learn how to forgive one another as Christ would always forgive us.

In his speech, the Nigerian ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, Amb. Faruk Yabo, said Jordan had been able to discover “incredible Holy Sites which means that pilgrims would have the opportunity to visit more Holy Sites in Jordan.”

He stressed that Jordan had been spectacular in achieving peace and unity, noting that “such is an excellent example of peace and unity.”

According to the envoy, there exists a strong bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Jordan.”

Yabo expressed the optimism that Christian Pilgrimage operation in Jordan would be sustained and that the Nigerian embassy under his leadership had developed a mobile application for Nigerians in Jordan to enhance effective information technology drive.

In his sermon, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, preached on love as symbolised by Christ.

Reading from the Book of Acts Chapter17, Colossians 13 verse 14 and Romans Chapter 12 verses 1 to 12, he said the spiritual experience of the people “cannot stop.”

Ayokunle thanked the ambassador for allowing him to be “part of this historic moment,” adding: “We thank you because you can read the mind of God and acted well. You also opened your full hands to receive Nigerian pilgrims even when you belongs to another faith.”

“Because of this Pilgrimage experience in Jordan, Nigerians would know and appreciate Jordan better. True love overcomes everything and we should be devoted to one another in love.”