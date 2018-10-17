Pillars get boost to win first-ever Fed Cup

Kano State deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has assured Kano Pillars they will receive “something tangible” should they go on to win the Aiteo Cup for the first time in their 28-year history.

Pillars will battle Enugu Rangers in the final of this year’s Aiteo Cup on October 24 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Gawuna addressed the team after their morning training today in Kano.

He told the team: “You will get something tangible when you win the cup “You will be proud to have been associated with Kano Pillars.” He said both he and executive Governor Ganduje will be at the cup final.

Gawuna said the 11 match bonuses owed the team will be cleared before the final and the team will be flown to Benin City on their way to Asaba.

He then gave the team a token of 200,000 from his pocket, while also giving 50,000 Naira to goalkeeper David Obiozo, who he picked as Man of the Match in the semifinal against regional rivals Katsina United.

