Pinnick, Amokachi, Ikpeba to storm Kogi for Natasha Akpoti’s grassroot cup

Natasha Akpoti Foundation (NAF), in partnership with Soccer for Peace foundation, Webster group and NTA sports 24 with the approval of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) sets to organize a grassroot soccer talent hunt to identify young and talented soccer players who lack the opportunity of harnessing their potentials in a bid to contribute to National and international soccer growth.

The soccer talent hunt, according to a statement signed by Barr. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, who also the senatorial candidate for Kogi Central District under the Social Democratic Party, is made up of 2 stages with pre-match stage made up of 45 players to produce 10 players from each of the 3 Senatorial Districts of Kogi State.

The grand finale according to statement which shall have 30 selected players divided into 2 teams of 15 players each making up the Amaju Pinnick and Natasha Akpoti’s teams respectively.

A screening committee has been set up to select the players that will play at the pre-match while the final best players shall be selected by NFF officials.

“The pre-match stages began on Monday and ends on Thursday at the Kogi Polytechnic football pitch. While the finale matches come up on Sunday, 11th Nov, 2018 at 9am, at the Ihima Township Stadium, Obeiba, Okehi LGA, Kogi State.

“Those expected to grace the event are; Special Guests of Honor, Mr. Amaju Pinnick President, Nigeria Football Federation and Vice President Confederation of African Football, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Royal Majesty Alh. Dr. Ado Ibrahim Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, His Royal Majesty Dr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni Attah of Igala, His Royal Majesty Chief Solomon Owoniyi Obaro of Kabba. His Royal Highness, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, The Alema of Warri Kingdom and Chief Host herself Barr. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti founder, CEO, Natasha Akpoti Foundation.

“In addition, famous international football stars such as Daniel Amokachi popularly known as “The Bull”, Samson Siasia, Victor Ikpeba and others shall be live at the venue to select work alongside the NFF to select raw talents and motivate youths to dream possibilities.

“At the end of the tournament 5 outstanding players will be awarded career part-ways via international Soccer Academies. The winning team will have a grand prize of 1,000,000 (one million) Naira while the second team will get 500,000 (five hundred thousand) Naira.

“Kogi Central and Kogi State in general has great untapped grassroots soccer talents which sadly wastes away for lack of opportunities. It’s my earnest dream that these youths grace the world’s football pitches as the next Amokachi, Maradona and Messi. It is possible and our reality shall start on Sunday the 11th of November 2018 by the special grace of God”. Adds the Host, Barr. Akpoti.”

