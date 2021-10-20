Pinnick defends under fire Rohr again

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has again come out in stout defence of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who has continued to work from outside Nigeria despite a clause in his contract that obliges him to stay for a number of days in the country.

Pinnick has remained Rohr’s No 1 supporter for the past six years and he said Rohr has no choice but to be in Europe monitoring the players he plans to call up.

“Rohr is the head of the monitoring team and he has to constantly maintain a good relationship with the coaches of the various clubs of these players in Europe,” Pinnick explained.

“He himself was a former international and a professional.”

The Eagles top their 2022 World Cup qualifying group with nine points after four rounds of matches with Cape Verde second on seven points.

The final rounds of the group stage of the World Cup will be wrapped up next month with the overall group winners advancing to the playoffs in March.

