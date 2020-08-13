Pinnick is setting good standard – Ogunjimi

The national president of Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club (ANFSC), Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi has described the Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Melvin Pinnick as pace setters.

Reacting to the distribution of FIFA palliative by the national football federation, Prince Ogunjimi expressed happiness over how everyone was carried along in the distribution of palliative necessitated by the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be recalled that on Monday that the executive board of the NFF released a breakdown on how the palliative will be distributed to various stakeholders of football, from clubs, to referees, sportswriters, supporters clubs, mascots, coaches association and others.

Ogunjimi said ” Amaju Melvin Pinnick is a man that shows that he is a game changer and that can carry everyone along to the desired taste of football in the land, we at Authentic Nigeria football Supporters club are grateful to him and his members for extending their benevolence and love to supporters club.