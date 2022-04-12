Pinnick picks Super Eagles next coach 

Despite several names being peddled around as potential Super Eagles gaffer, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has thrown his weight behind Portuguese Jose Peseiro as the best man for the jon.

Pinnick argued that Peseiro would be the best man to lead the Super Eagles should he reconsider taking up the top post.

In an interview monitored by Blueprint Tuesday the NFF supremo insisted that Peseiro, who has again been linked with the Super Eagles job before AFCON in Cameroon, knows the country’s top players very well.

“He’s a top, top coach,” remarked Pinnick.

“If he wants to come, we won’t debate it. It’s a no brainer.”

Peseiro was designated to take over the Super Eagles after the recent AFCON in Cameroon.

However, caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen’s appointment was extended to cover the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

The NFF are expected to soon appoint a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.