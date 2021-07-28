Pinnick speaks on Super Falcons, Nigeria’s sovereignty

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has again reacted to the harassment meted out to Super Falcons by a man in Vienna, Austria some days ago.

Pinnick, a member of Fifa Council while speaking via a national TV in reaction to the viral video of a man who harassed Nigerian team said values are taught the country’s national teams beyond the field of play.

“What we try to do in the federation is not just to defend the team on the field of play but we also prepare our players to defend the country off the field of play because football is not politics, football is entertainment, its recreation, its empowering, its everything,” he said.

He further said, “What we try to do is try not to get ourselves in this type of act, it is condemnable and we will work assiduously to get this guy in question to book, because we don’t want such to happen again. The Nigerian communities in Austria and neighbouring communities are working with us and I can assure you in the nearest future, he’ll be brought to book.”

On World Cup, he revealed that the main goal now is qualifying against all odds.

He said, “Meanwhile, our main goal at the Federation now is to qualify for the World Cup, its going to be a tough call but our Players are very young, energetic and patriotic, they love this country and will give in their best and that’s what is counting for us.”

Related

No tags for this post.