Pioneer UBEC ES Gidado Tahir dies at 72

The first Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Council (UBEC), Professor Gidado Tahir is dead.

Professor Tahir was a lecturer at the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and the University of Abuja, where he rose to the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor before retiring.

The late professor was born on December 29, 1949 in Toungo town in Adamawa state. He was chairman Board of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE).

Tahir was educated at Church of the Brethren Mission Secondary School in Waka, Biu, Borno, between 1956 and 1967, and later Government Secondary Bauchi.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1970. He later attended Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA, where he obtained M.Sc and PhD in Higher and Continuing Education.

He was the Provost of the Federal College of Education, Yola from 1987 to 1994. He is survived by his wife, Hajiya Asma’u Gidado Tahir, children and grand children.