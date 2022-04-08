Pipeline security: Arewa Youth ask FG not to award contract to Tompolo

Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has urged the federal government and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) not to award Nigeria’s oil pipeline surveillance contract to ex-militant commander, Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Government Tompolo.

It noted that awarding the contract of policing a national asset like the crude oil pipeline to someone like Tompolo, who they described as the “enemy of the state, militant, and a renowned pipeline vandal,” was akin to rewarding militancy and giving bandits leaders the leeway to also seek to be offered contracts to police sensitive security installations such as the Aso Rock.

AYA’s deputy speaker, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, said, “Information at the disposal of the Arewa Youth Assembly is that, the NNPC limited under the leadership of Malam Mele Kolo Kyari and the Federal Government is planning to assign the job of pipelines surveillance to an enemy of state, a militant, a renowned pipeline vandal, Oweizide Ekpemupolo popularly known as Government Tompolo.

“This is not only surprising but unbelievable that as a nation, we will entrust our most viable source of revenue to a notorious oil bunkerer. Bunkering is synonymous to Tompolo, his name signifies pipeline vandalism, oil theft and mutilation of government facilities and above all, militancy.

“Tompolo is on the same radar with terrorists like Abubakar Shekau, Bello Turji, Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho and Mohammed Yusuf, who see nothing good in the country. So, awarding such contract to Tompolo will send wrong signals to the youth and future generation who have been holding firm to the belief that hard work pays and that cultism, militancy and cyber crime are not the way to go.

“We, therefore, as a matter of urgency advise, beg, call and plead with NNPC Ltd to save our national asset by not awarding it to Tompolo, as the effect will be deleterious to the nation’s economy. If on the other hand this contract is awarded to him, terrorists like Bello Turji, Nnamdi Kanu and the rest will be looking to get the contract of securing the villa, the first family and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”