Pitch importation: Fasanya slams N100m suit against Indian national

January 12, 2022 Lekan Olaseinde Sports 0

  

The proprietor of Heyfash Football Foundation, Amos Ajani Fasanya, has slammed a N100m suit against an Indian national, Pawan Kapur, of Tincan Island Container Terminal Limited (TICT), over racial abuse, injustice, dehumanization and workplace harassment and wrongful termination of his appointment.

Fasanya, an employee of TICT  before  the unceremonious termination   of his appointment in  December 2021,  in a statement of claim before the National Industrial Court, Lagos, obtained  by  our correspondent  accused Kapur  of calling him “ black  monkey “ and  ridiculing him and disparaging him because of the colour of his skin, without any form of  provocation.

Fasanya was employed as the Invoice Manager of TICT after the concessionaire ordered by the former President Olusegun   Obasanjo while Mr  Kapur came in as the Commercial manager of the same company.

According to him,  ‘sometime in 2018, a customer  of TICT, one  Mr.Sunday Audu,  approached me in  my office to pick  up  an invoice in  respect of  a shipment- an artificial football  pitch.   Audu, who is as an ex-international footballer, requested for discount on the shipment, which I offered to oblige him, subject to management’s approval.

“Since Mr  Kapur  was required to give his consent  before such discount could be granted, I  then  proceeded to see him  with  the customer,  (Sunday Audu). But as soon as we stepped into his office, he (Kapur) started shouting,   “you black man, you black monkey”, torrents of insult which were unwarranted.

Further, Fasanya claimed that ever since he has been traumatized, and always feel dehumanized at work and noted that Mr Kapur has neither apologized nor shown any remorse for his verbal assault.

Fasanya asked to the court to declare Mr Kapur’s workplace harassment and racial discrimination, which he said was contrary to extant Nigeria’s laws and even against international human rights’ best practices.  He therefore sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant against further intimidation, harassment and racial discrimination. He equally asked the court for an order mandating the defendant to undergo training on prevention workplace harassment.

He asked the court to compel Mr  Kapur to pay him N100m compensation for his injured reputation due  to the workplace harassment and racial discrimination he was subjected to by the defendant.

Collaborating Fasanya’s  clams, Sunday Audu   told  our correspondent  that ‘it’ s  a   big embarrassment  and  total  humiliation for a foreign  national to subject  a Nigerian to a racial  abuse  in his  own country.

“Right in  my presence  he was  calling him  unprintable names  without any provocation  .  Such acts should not be condone  and must be condemned by  well meaning individuals for a  safer world “ he  said.

You searched: , ,