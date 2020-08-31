Place NDDC under the presidency for efficiency, CYMS tells FG

A non-governmental organisation has suggested the placement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the direct supervision of the Presidency in order to make the agency efficient in the delivery of its mandate.

Director General, Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), Mr. Obinna Nwaka, Monday made the suggestion during a media briefing with the theme: Repositioning the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Supporting the Enhancement of Department of State Services (DSS).

He said, “You all will agree with us that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has not been able to deliver its mandate on provision of basic amenities such as roads, water, empowerment, electricity etc due to appointment of politicians without good principles, ideologies and the interest of Niger Deltans at heart.

“They have rather turned NDDC into an industry of looting, self-actualisation, a home of drama, embezzlement and platform to empower only their political associates.”

He said CYMS, as an evaluation, monitoring and mobilisation organisation, has “carried out an independent opinion poll across the nine (9) states making up the region to ascertain the level of performance, development and intervention which is not encouraging.”

“We at CYMS feel the pains of these citizens in the 9 states and also understand that their plights can only be salvaged when there is transparency, equity, robust supervision of the NDDC and swift response to challenges.

“On the support to DSS, the CYMS as a front-liner in monitoring both socio-economic and political activities in Nigeria, commend the DSS’s role in intelligence report, peace and nation building and commiserate with the families of the operatives who were murdered last week in Enugu state.

Nwaka lauded Mr. President on the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), saying: “We also wish to commend the Honorable Minister of Youth & Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare for the initiative.”

Director Social & Empowerment of CYMS, King Tonto Dike while contributing, urged the federal government to do more for the people of the Niger-Delta area in dire need of change to advance the economy.