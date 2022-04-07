Plan International handover 10 PHCs to 5 LGAs in Yobe

In an efforts to restore the peaceful coexistence and social cohesion of the population affected by the conflict in the Lake Chad Basin, Plan International a Non-Governmental Organistion (NGO) Thursday hand over 10 health care centers constructed and rehabilitated in 5 local government areas in Yobe state.

Speaking at the handing over occasion, Plan International NIG director of operations, Robert Komach represented by field manager Yobe, Avindigh Alagh Titus said, the completion of the 10 health facilities is a step forwards attaining the plan to continuously strengthen health care services in Yobe state.

Robert stated that, they have always been interested in supporting plan by the state government particularly the ministry of health to increase access to aged and gender appropriate services.

He noted that “this is why yobe state is the only state where this regional project is implemented in Nigeria.”

He further revealed that with the support they are getting from the state government, they would continue to do more.

“Our ambition is that, before the end of the year 2025, not less than 1000,000 girls will be empowered and supported to learn, strive and to leave as they want to leave, “Robert Said.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana said, the construction and rehabilitation of the health facilities organisation will no doubt improve the health status of inhabitants of the benefiting communities.

Muhammad stated that they will further strengthen coverage of routine immunization and other primary health care services.