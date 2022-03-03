Plan International laments rejection of gender equality, equal opportunity bills by NASS

Girls and women’s rights campaign organisation, Plan International has raised concern over the refusal of the National Assembly to pass the gender equality and equal opportunity bills.

The Country Director of Plan international Nigeria, Mr Charles Usie, in a press statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said bills which had been pending before the National Assembly sought affirmative actions for women in governance and political representation including 35% appointive positions for women and 20% affirmative action in party administration.

He called on the National Assembly to reconsider their stance and pass the bill to strengthen our democracy and ensure the full participation of women and equitable representation in governance.

He said the action of the parliament has the potential to undermine the importance and relevance of women’s contribution to governance in Nigeria including the key role women play to galvanise support and victory for political parties in elections.

He expressed regrets that the lawmakers chose the month of March when women are being celebrated across the world in recognition of their achievements, leadership, courage, strength and resilience to throw out legislative bills which were meant to raise their hope of equality.

“The essence of affirmative action in all civilised society is not an act of favouritism or conferment of undeserved privileges, but correcting unfair arrangement in public domain and enabling equal opportunities for all as well as giving everyone a fair chance.

“Passing this bill would have earned members of the current national assembly an enviable place in history,” Usie said.

He further stated that it is troubling that the lawmakers did not provide any reason for the rejection of the bill in spite of its significance for a significant part of the populace who have been denied opportunities to give as much as they would love to, to the country.