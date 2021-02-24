Plan Int’l hands over hospital equipment, COVID-19 PPEs to Yobe govt

A development and humanitarian organization, Plan International, has donated hospital equipment, education materials as well as COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Yobe state government as part of effort to support government in achieving universal healthcare coverage.

Making the symbolic presentation in Damaturu, the state capital, the Plan International Project Manager, Gabriel Yafeyi, said apart from the original donations of the hospital equipment, his organisation had a contingency plan to reduce the spread of the covid-19 diseases through awareness creation and provision of PPEs.

“We are into construction and rehabilitations of Primary Healthcare Centres to ensure standard. Also, we are providing routine drugs for the healthcare facility workers around their catchment areas,” he said.

“During the covid-19 era, the project quickly introduced a contingency plan that incorporated the implementation of covid-19 preventive throughout defense stages of the project.”

Yobe state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lawan Gana, who received the items on behalf of the governor, applauded Plan International for the donation.

He said the items would be distributed judiciously across the ten primary healthcare centres in the state.

“These are interventions towards, meeting his excellency’s policy of achieving one functional and standard primary healthcare per ward. The organisation Plan International; when they came in as part of their contribution to the government keyed into this policy and as such they took up 10 primary healthcare centres and provided them with equipment,” he said.

Items donated include stethoscope, glucometer strips, wheel chair, functional test tubes, microscope, neonatal ambu bag, masks, among others.