





The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has disclosed that federal government’s planned concessioning of the country’s best approach to use NEPZA to accelerate industrialisation.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, made the disclosure in an interview with Blueprint in Abuja.

According to him, the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will contribute significantly to the development of the country’s economy.

He said: “By July 1, I shall have spent two years as MD/CEO of NEPZA. I was sent here on a mission to reposition the Authority so that it could truly be in the position to drive the economy properly. The main objective is to reset the country’s Special Economic Zones Scheme to significantly attract Foreign Direct Investment and Local Direct Investment.

“The Free Trade Zones Scheme is a global economic model that aids widespread economic growth and it remains legendary. It is important to note that the Scheme, as adopted through the establishment of NEPZA by Act 63 of 1992 with the mandate of licensing, regulating, monitoring, and promoting the operations of all zones in Nigeria, has indeed evolved globally. We, therefore, cannot afford to remain static in this highly competitive business. We have now switched from the orthodox free trade zones model with restrictive rules on exportation to customs area.

“The SEZs model grants access to goods and services produced in the zones to be exported to both foreign countries and Nigeria. It encourages local content and participation of local investors in a great deal, thereby facilitating a wider space for the attraction of both FDI and LDI simultaneously. The SEZs model holds great prospects as it provides us with the latitude to operate it in such a manner to have far-reaching positive impacts on the economy.

“The Lekki Free Zones Quadrant is a national asset, while the planned concessioning of the country’s two public free trade zones in Calabar and Kano remains the government’s best approach to use the Scheme to accelerate industrialisation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

