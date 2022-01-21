Planned merger of MDAs: One policy, many dramas

The planned merger of government apparatuses in order to reduce cost had been on the table of previous administrations. ELEOJO IDACHABA writes that it has become one policy laced with rhetoric.

Times without number, the federal government had voiced its intention to prune down government ministries and departments (MDAs) in order to cut down the cost of governance, but since 2012 when that decision was finally translated into what is today referred to as White Paper, in government circles, it has been from one dance to another.

First, it was the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan that mooted the idea leading to the setting up of the popular Steve Orosanye Committee, but failed to implement the recommendations of that report.

Everyone thought that since the administration was behind the committee, it would equally summon the courage to implement its outcome, but until that administration was voted out, one cannot explain why it suddenly developed cold feet towards the report.

Now, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that succeeded Jonathan whom everyone thought would do a holistic restructuring of governance since 2015 equally seems to have been infected by the same virus, having failed severally to implement the content of that report. The amazing thing, however, is that at every turn, the government complains of the high running cost of governance in the country.

After what seems like an eleventh hour mad rush, the government seems to have woken up to the stark realities of the moment. To that extent, it is contemplating pruning down the MDAs, but was quick to add that the action would not affect its employees.

According to the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, the decision would be humane in view of the economic downturn.

She said President Buhari is an advocate of workers’ welfare; therefore, would not be involved in any mass disengagement of the nation’s public workforce.

She however said the government would reduce overheads by ensuring merger of its agencies.

“Mr. President doesn’t want to disengage staff. That is what he has directed from the beginning of his administration. He also directed that we pay salaries. The federal government has never failed in paying salaries and he said we must always pay pensions. So, he has been consistent in those directives and we have followed those directives to the letter,” he said.

The minister, however, said cutting down governance remains the only way to ensure reduced cost.

“At the end of the exercise, some agencies would be merged and would cut down operational costs. Also, we would be able to come up with incentive packages to retrain people and redeploy them in some areas where they are useful. For example, we still have a very high need for teachers; so, we can retrain people and send them to teach but also incentive packages for them to exit. Again, that is also money. If you want people to exit you have to pay them.

“That is why it is taking a lot of time because it is not easy to decide on this. Everything centres on resources. We need resources and if we have a lot of money, we would just give very beautiful incentive packages and people would exit and go and start their businesses and we would reduce the size of the personnel cost.”

In a related development, the finance minister had said over a year ago at a conference on ‘Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria,’ organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that the government had initiated a number of programmes aimed at cutting the cost of governance in the face of dwindling income.

According to her, President Buhari had directed the Salaries and Wages Committee to review the payroll of public servants.

“Mr. President has directed that the salaries committee that I chair work together with the Head of Service of the Federation and other members of the committee to review the government pay rolls in terms of stepping down on costs.”

She said the measures were aimed at reducing recurrent expenditure, projected to gulp N5.6 trillion, about 41.5 per cent of the N13.5 trillion budgeted by the government for the 2021 fiscal year.

Also, she had during the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) revealed that there would be a spike in personnel cost (including pensions cost) from N2.45 trillion in 2019 to over N3.4 trillion in 2020 due to the Nigerian government’s decision to create five new ministries.

As of the time she was speaking, it was reported that the additional personnel cost arising from the creation of the new ministries was not factored in the implementation of the New Minimum Wage which is still contentious in many states today.

That development prompted a series of reactions from stakeholders who blamed the government for what they called its ineptitude towards reducing the cost of governance, but has resorted to borrowing and anytime loan facilities are not available.

The background

After the death of former President Musa Yar’Adua, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who succeeded him inherited a heavy financial burden of which necessity was placed on that administration to devise a way of cutting down running costs with a view to meeting other obligations. This led to the inauguration of a Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatal, Commissions and Agencies under the chairmanship of a public service technocrat, Steve Orosanye, to prune and abolish certain institutions whose functions appear similar.

Available reports show that although the committee finished work and submitted its report, many years later, the government is still crying foul on account of the high cost of governance.

The 800-page document contained far-reaching recommendations that, if implemented, would help to address the high cost of governance in the country. In all, it identified 929 MDAs, parastatal, commissions as well as agencies, but recommended that 38 agencies be abolished and 14 reversed to departments in a ministry.

The ICIR view

While taking a look at this development, the International Centre for Investigative Report (ICIR) in one of its reports noted that, “High cost of governance is forcing the Nigerian government into borrowing money to finance budget deficits and also to fund capital projects. But the cost of servicing the loans has taken a huge toll on the economy.”

The body stated that despite the dwindling revenue challenges, political office holders are still among the highest paid in the world. It said for instance, the president and his deputy earn N3.5 million and N3.03 million respectively as basic salaries, per annum, according to available records from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Also, the annual basic salary of a minister is put at N2.02 million; minister of state, N1.95 million; special adviser, N1.94 million; governor, N2.22 million; deputy governor, N2.11 million; and commissioner, N1.33 million.

In addition to the basic salary, the president is entitled to allowances such as hardship allowance – 50 per cent of his salary, about N1.757 million, and consistency allowance – 250 per cent of his salary, which is about N8.79 million.

The president’s gratuity, it noted, is 300 per cent of his salary, amounting to N10, 544,115 and he is also entitled to a leave allowance of 10 per cent of his salary as well as a vehicle loan which amounts to 400 per cent of basic salary. This also applies to the vice president, lawmakers and other senior public servants.

Experts’ take

Reacting, Edward Omaga, the chairman, Board of Trustees/president of Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), said restructuring the country is the only panacea to reducing the cost of governance.

“The ongoing debate about how best Nigeria can considerably reduce the cost of governance is timely and justifiable. It is, however, important to point out that the economy is crumbling and certain drastic measures must be adopted by those in authority to salvage the situation.

“No doubt, restructuring is the answer to our hydra-headed economic challenges at the moment. It is rather surprising to note that heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and politicians continue to take jumbo salaries and allowances which, to say the least, are outrageous.

“My position on how best to reduce the cost of governance is clear and simple. It is high time the president who lays enormous powers under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) take positive steps to implement the excellently drafted Steve Oronsaye Report.

“As it is, nothing stops Mr President from coming up with an Executive Order for implementation of the Oronsaye report. Our coalition of civil society organisations had written to him before now on this same matter, but no action was taken. When I talk about restructuring, I mean changes in fiscal policies, not creation of more states or regions. I can authoritatively say that the solutions to our national malaise and challenges are with our leaders, but they have failed to tackle them headlong in order to protect their primordial interests.”

Again, while speaking on this, a public affairs analyst and executive director, OJA Consult, Jide Ojo, said there has been lack of political will on the part of the Buhari administration to save the cost of running the government.

“Lately, I learnt the president had asked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to implement the White Paper on the Oronsaye report since April 2020; ironically more than a year after, nothing was done until now that madam finance minister is coming out with the idea.”

On the way out, he said, “There is a need for the president to sponsor an executive bill for amendment of the Constitution. Section 147 (3) which asks the president to appoint at least an indigene of a state as a minister should have been amended to ensure that we have only two ministers per geo-political zones. After all, the United States of America with over 300 million population has only 15 secretaries equivalent to our own ministers.

Governor’s view

While speaking on the same matter during the birthday colloquium of Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of internal affairs last year, Malam Nasir el Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, said the issue of reducing high cost of governance should not be left to chance.

“Aside from insecurity, another threat confronts Nigeria. Our country is sitting on a fiscal cliff-edge. Public revenues are falling. NNPC earnings are almost entirely devoted to funding petrol price subsidy, leaving little or nothing to contribute to the Federation Account. Tax revenues at federal and state levels at not more than 7% of GDP, are considerably lower than the global and even the African comparator nations’ average of about 20%. The federal government is severely indebted. It is maintaining an over-bloated public service, but limited in its ability to sufficiently fund its mandates for security and infrastructure. In 2020, the federal budget for roads was about N200bn, but over N800bn was spent on fuel subsidies in the same year.

“Each one of us knows what we would do in our private capacities when our incomes reduce or even stay stagnant. We would most likely respond by cutting our expenses while seeking other ways to enhance our incomes.

“Neither of these coping mechanisms is evident so far in our national response. It appears that a significant section of our political elite is of the view that the revenue crisis does not require any serious and concerted action, as if this country can behave like the ostrich and just muddle through, while the problems would resolve themselves and the good times would return without any effort.

“With utmost belief in Almighty Allah, I have no doubt that we cannot leave our fiscal problems to chance or wishful thinking. Government must trim its costs and focus on security, infrastructure and economic competitiveness,” he said.

From all indications, this is the time to do what needs to be done to put behind the whole drama about the cost of governance.