Plastic coy, foundation, others win big as most Nigeria most celebrated CEO’s awards debut

It was a moment of jubilation amidst ecstatic mood following victories harvested mostly by privately-owned and managed companies at the maiden edition of Nigeria most respected CEO’s Awards.

The event which held at Trancorp Hilton and Towers Abuja, Nigeria’s capital at the weekend, attracted captains of reputable industries and special guests across the country.

Companies and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) that eventually emerged winners were drawn from various areas of business interests including Plastic recycling, Freight Forwarding and Logistics, Real Estate, Pharmaceutical, Information and Communication Technology, construction, catering services, restaurant, among others.

In all, a total of 30 respected CEOs towered high.

On why such magnitude of event was organised, the organiser and CEO, The Nigeria Business Executive Ltd., Baroness Paulette Kporo, said the awards were conceptualised to identify and publicly recognise the CEOs in each sector of business and industry who were the most highly regarded and appreciated by various stakeholders.

According to Kporo who explained that winners in each category were chosen by the general public, and that the selection process was very comprehensive, said, “Most times what most people hear or know of Nigeria are the Politics, corruption and security issues dominating everywhere. It’s as if the country is about these things only

“Many people have suddenly forgotten that there are individuals and companies in the private thriving, doing very well and making great impact in the country’s economy. We then, realised a vacuum in the reward system in the corporate community of the country.

“We reckoned that there were many Chief Executive Officers in Nigeria who had achieved alot in the various sectors in which they operated but who were not well celebrated.”

President Halba plastic and recycling company, Halifa Rafi’u, one of the winners of the awards whose joy knew no bound described the honour as deserving.

“I’m very grateful that after the rigorous process, my company emerged. Plastic industry is very huge globally. In fact, it’s the second largest industry in the world after agriculture. But Nigeria is yet to understand and explore this area.

“We have plans to export Nigeria’s waste abroad, both to the U.S. as well as other European countries in the near future,” he said.

Another award recipient, Patience Madlion, CEO Shedrack Madlion’s Foundation, said her zeal to become the best in her field was borne out of the passion of her late husband.

“Shedrack Madlion was my husband. I, unfortunately, lost him in 2018 to kidnappers on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“While he was alive, he was the voice of Agriculture. He championed the course of replacing aging farmers with young farmers.

“So, when he passed, I felt I should take up the challenge and I have been able to empower over 22,000 women across the world through my NGO,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem and the Vice President of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce were amongst 28 other recipients of the Awards.

List of Awardees:

Freight Forwarding and Logistics – Dada Aigbe, CEO, Confidence Cargo Ltd.

Real Estate (Commercial) – Amb. Lawrence Oloche, CEO, Promise Land Estate

Travel and Tour – Olugbenga Adebayo, CEO, Gadeshire Travel and Tours Ltd.

Commercial Cleaning Services – Olayiwola Olayinka, CEO, Pleasant Cleaning Services Ltd.

Consultancy (Human Resource) – Joel Ejiofor, CEO, Norado Consulting

Pharmaceuticals – Pharm (Mrs) Nnadumijie-Nwosu Leoni, CEO, Eudora Pharmacy

Non-profit – Patience Madlion, CEO, Shedrack Madlion’s Foundation

Catering Services – Akanimoh Etuk, CEO, Yummies Delight

Information and Communication Technology – Mohammed Olantunji, CEO, Starnet Technologies

Construction (Building) – Ifeanyi Samson, CEO, Sam Mog Nig. Ltd.

Plastic Recycling – Halifa Rabiu, CEO, Halba Plastic and Recycling Company Ltd.

Telecommunication – Adedokun Johnson, CEO, Changes Concept Mega Ventures Ltd.

Photography – Korede Olabanji, CEO, Photonimi Photography Company Nig. Ltd.

Consultancy (Engineering) – Egnr. Abiodun Amusa, CEO, Palmone Engineering Ltd.

Real Estate (Luxury) – Amb. Dr. Julius Oyedemi, CEO, Pwan Plus Business Concerns

Consultancy (Legal) – Barr. Tracy Akpana, CEO, Legal Lex T.E.A and Associates

Maritime – Gendon Oboso, CEO, Obadon Maritime Ltd.

Insurance Health – Dr. Kolawole Owoka, CEO, United Healthcare International Ltd.

Real Estate (Private) – Dr. Victor Onukwugha, CEO, Bauhaus International Ltd.

University (Public) – Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, V. C. University of Ilorin

Stationaries – Muideen Ibrahim, CEO, Bamib Resources Ltd.

Industrial Goods – Chief Saleh Nabil, CEO, M. Saleh and Co. Ltd.

Manufacturing (Ceramics) – Bhaskar Rao, CEO, West African Ceramics Ltd.

Restaurant – Dr. Tola Awosika, CEO, 355 Group

Import and Export – Obinna Onungwa, CEO, Cargo Worth Alliance Logistics Ltd.

Aviation Educational Institutions – Oladayo Gideon, CEO, Aeroport College of Education

Postal/Courier Services – Adelana Olamilekan, CEO, Zenith Carex International Ltd.

Cosmetic Dermatology – Prof. Dr. Patience Johnson, CEO, Derma Contour Aesthetic and Beauty Clinic

Cinema – Guy Murray-Bruce, Vice President, Silverbird Group.



