Plastic pollution, a danger to human health, ecosystem

Over the years, the use of plastics has become common place in the lives of humans.

From manufacturing to storage to cooking and other diverse areas, plastics are used in one way or the other.

Plastics are found in educational materials, cooking utensils, on the international space station, in medical equipment, and indeed every job and livelihood on the earth.

However, its single use convenience has posed challenges to the ecosystem, of which is now affecting humanity.

According to the United Nations (UN), decades of overuse and a surge in short-lived, single-use plastics, has led to a global, environmental catastrophe.

“Up to 12 million tonnes of plastics are being swept into the oceans annually and gyres, or so-called ‘islands of plastic’, are blossoming.

“While most plastics are expected to remain intact for decades or centuries after use, those that do erode end up as micro-plastics, consumed by fish and other marine wildlife, quickly making their way into the global food chain.’’

It is estimated that 1,000,000 plastic bottles are bought every minute and 500,000,000,000 plastic bags are used each year.

About 13,000,000 tonnes of plastics leak into the ocean each year with 100,000 marine animals being killed by plastics annually.

Scientists say it takes 100 to 500 years or even more, for plastic to degrade in the environment and even after that, particles of it exist, of which can mostly be harmful.

Also, 90 per cent of bottled water are found to contain plastic particles with 83 per cent of tap water having also been found to contain plastic particles.

Recognising the great danger these portend, the UN General Assembly included the issue of plastic pollution as a priority during the 73rd Session.

María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, President of the 73rd session, assures that the UN, working together with Member States, UN agencies, civil society groups, and the private sector, will support efforts that will help to reduce plastic consumption, raise awareness, and support efforts to find global, regional and local solutions.

A major private sector that has remained committed to the fight against plastic pollution is Nestlé, which recognises that packaging helps protect food and beverages, ensures product quality and safety, communicates nutritional information and prevents food waste.

However, according to it, these essential requirements should not come at the expense of the planet and that is why they are continually developing more sustainable packaging and committed to reducing waste from packaging.

At a virtual Nestlé Media Training for Journalists on Thursday, an environmental sustainability professional, Dr Eugene Itua, harps on the increasing dangers of plastic pollution and the need to curb single use plastic.

NAN