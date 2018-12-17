Plateau 2019: Assessing Lalong’s transformative leadership By Philip Izang Nyam

“Some people want it happen; others wish it happen, while some make it happen” – Michael Jordan

It is no longer news that the transformative leadership exemplified by His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Simon Bako Lalong in Plateau state is yielding positive results, through the provision of democratic dividends geared towards better lives for the common good of our dear state.

It was Brian Tracy who once posited that “the key to success is to focus our conscious mind on things we desire, not things we fear”. Governor Lalong held several stakeholders and ministerial consultations on a wide range of governance issues for the growth, development and prosperity of our dear Plateau state. He reiterated that “beyond the place of expenditure on physical public infrastructure and sundry interventions in critical areas of education, health, environment, energies, our rescue administration is committed to finding lasting solution to any threat to peace. This has resulted in restructuring of the operational peace enforcement mandate of the special task force, to operation safe haven as it is now known”.

It was Bo Bennett who said, “A dream becomes a goal when action is taken towards its achievement”. The current status of the Plateau State University (PLASU) in Bokkos and other institutions of learning in Plateau state cannot be complete without the mention of Lalong’s visit to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) under the visionary leadership of the then Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro.

The visit yielded positive result with Plateau state government securing all the grants, thereby improving the lots of the infrastructural development of Plateau state’s higher institutions. The Rescue Administration’s educational intervention did not stop at the Plateau State University, Bokkos and Plateau State Polytechnic, but also touched the College of Health Technology, Zawan, where e-library was established and has since been functional and commissioned. This singular effort of the governor is quite commendable and legendary.

It was Jean Paul Ritcher who succinctly said “Do not wait for extraordinary circumstances to do good things, try using ordinary situations”. And in line with this assertion, Governor Lalong in his quest and desire for quality education and training sponsored 28 students of Plateau state to Maritime Academy in Alexandria, Egypt and also went further to clear the backlog of fees of the Law School students of Plateau state extraction which was in arrears. What a great feat!

“Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambition. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you too can become great or even greater”, so said Mark Twain. Governor Lalong achieved another first by facilitating the funding of the minimum National Judicial Council (NJC) requirements for approval of six more new high court judges in Plateau state, geared towards fast tracking quick and effective dispensation of justice in our high courts. He also funded Plateau United Football Club campaign in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and to the glory of God, this singular support from the governor led to the club winning and becoming the champions of Nigerian football in 2017 season, the first in the history of the state and the club. This without doubt is due to the visionary and unique leadership of Mr Governor.

“Tough times never last, but tough people do,” Robert H. Schuller said. Governor Lalong’s commendable feat can also be seen in the completion and renovation of the Presidential Lodge which now serves as the Plateau state governor’s lodge and is vigorously pursuing the completion of the construction work on the governor’s official lodge in Abuja. In his quest for social justice and equity for all, the governor in his state wide Broadcast celebrating 100 days in office on the 6th September, 2015 says …. “May I further assure you that in spite of the several odds against us, I will ensure that bridges of reconciliation and peace are built, so that we forge a new social and economic order anchored on the principle of social justice, rule of law and equal opportunity … and we shall strive to be God-fearing in the discharge of Governance and shall be just and fair to all.”

Your Excellency Sir, in your quest for taking our dear state Plateau to greatness, you treat the opposition elements and your adversaries, like the proverbial Eneke the bird in the book “Things fall apart” by Prof. Chinua Achebe who says “since the sons of men have learnt how to shoot without missing, the birds too, should learn how to fly without perching”.

In conclusion, Your Excellency Sir “Kolanut last in the mouth of those who valued it” so said Ola Rotimi in his book ‘The gods are not to blame’. We value your immense and immeasurable contributions for the growth and development of our dear state.

However, as 2019 General Election beacons, it is my hope that Plateau Electorate will massively vote a modern day leader with high intellectual sagacity, a legal luminary as well as an erudite scholar in person of Rt. Hon. Dr. Simon Bako Lalong who understand the political arithmetic of taking our dear State to the Promised Land for sustainability, consolidation of his numerous giant strides of his developmental project post 2019.



Hon. (Dr) Nyam is the chairman, Jos North Local Government, Plateau state

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.