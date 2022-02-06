Plateau 2023: Why David Dimka stands out



Roman Emperor and Stoic philosopher, Marcus Aurelius, said: “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way. One is to see change as the mountain that needs to be scaled in order to achieve desired outcomes. The bigger the change, the more ominous the mountain.”

But just like a mountain climbing, you prepare and plan before setting out. This means Plateau state as a mountain in Nigeria needs someone like David Victor Dimka to move to the peak of development and restore its glorious status of ‘Home of Peace and Tourism.’

Plateau is located in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, an area in central Nigeria that divides the largely Muslim North from the predominantly Christian South and has witnessed horrific internecine violence over the past two decades.

The Nigerian authorities have failed, with rare exception, to break the cycle of violence by bringing to justice the perpetrators of these serious crimes thereby shattering away the glorious days of a prosperous Plateau which was an investment destination for West Africa (Terminus) and tourists attractions of the world.

The state is blessed with many illustrious sons and daughters in different fields of human endeavours. One among the too many to mention is the face of an emerging new Plateau of our dream, David Victor Dimka. born 61 years ago to a devoted Christian family in Kanke local government area of Plateau Central. Dimka’s life started like a ray of sunlight, his commitment, dedication and hardwork sprang him up to the peak of his career. He served the nation in different capacities untill his retirement as one of the most decorated Customs officers.

He comes from a family that places emphasis on good moral, service to humanity and family values. He was born to the families of Mr and Mrs Baba David Dimka and Matwok Elizabeth David Dimka of blessed memory. Late David Dimka was an apostle of politics without bitterness, a two- term member of the Federal Parliament Lagos in 1959 and 1964, respectively.

The history of Nigeria is incomplete without mentioning the outstanding sacrifices and legacies of the Dimka family having been part of early educated, intelligent and politically informed Nigerians that drafted the 1999 Federal Constitution.Therefore, the current aspiration by David Victor Dimka for an emerging new prosperous Plateau state, where peace and unity will be built on justice , fairness and equity is anchored on the rich antecedence of the late sage, Baba David Dimka.

He is a responsible family man, married to Mrs Maureen Victor Dimka nee Sugh and blessed with two children; a strong believer in building bridges and templates of peace and unity among the diverse ethnic nationalities across Nigeria and Plateau state in particular.

He attended Tuwan Primary School in Kabwir district of Kanke LGA in Plateau state and proceeded to Yakubu Gowon College, Sharam in Kanke LGA of Plateau state and later transferred to Government Secondary School, Pankshin for his secondary education and came out with flying colours in 1979. He was at the University of Jos for his Bachelor of Science (B Sc) in Political Science and graduated in 1984. He did his NYSC as a prolific feature writer with the Nigeria Herald Newspaper Ilorin, Kwara state.

He joined the Nigerian Customs in 1988 and was commissioned as an assistant superintendent of Customs and posted to the notorious Idiroko border under Ogun State Command and served from 1988 to 1993.

His courageous stand against the smuggling of contraband goods and gallantry records continue to keep hope alive that with him as the governor of Plateau state, the lost glory of the state will be restored. His outstanding performance and his triumph over smugglers and other cross-border criminals are few among the many hard earned legacies left behind in the Nigerian Customs Service archives.

His quest for more knowledge made him to add to his CV a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos in 1999, and a second Master’s Degree in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies from the same university in 2014.

He was posted to Seme Border Command, where he again fought gallantly against trans- border crimes. With a reputation as ‘No Nonsense Officer and Gentleman, he was later posted to Tin Can Island Command where he served from 1996 to 1999. He also served in the Enforcement and Drug Unit from 1999-2000 and at Lilypond Area Command from 2001 to 2003. At Lilypond, he served as the Command’s Public Relations Officer, officer in charge of Clean Report of Findings (CRI)and later Personal Assistant to the Area Controller. From 2003 to 2010, David Victor Dimka, served in various capacities starting with the Enforcement and Drugs Unit in Abuja, Federal Operations Lagos, Tariff and Trade Unit Abuja, and the Officer in charge of Valuation, at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Fano Bonded Terminal, Apapa and Airport Commands.

He was at the Federal Operations Units, Zone ‘A’ first as a Deputy Controller, Operations and in December 2010 to 2011 as the Acting Comptroller. He later left for Institute for Security Studies, Bwari, Abuja and bagged the Fellowship of the Security Institute (fsi).

He attended different courses while in service were he attended various Courses on Instructions on Custom and Excise, 1998; World Trade Organization Valuation Agreement, 2004; National Course on Investigation, 2004 and Valuation Training, 2009 all at Customs Training College Ikeja. Others include Land Border Interdiction Course-International Law Enforcement Academy, Gabrone, Botswana. World Customs Organization training courses included: Leadership and Management Development. 2016; Budgeting & Financial Management- at the American University of Sharjah UAE (School of Business Administration) 2014; Introduction to Computer, Microsoft office &SharePoint: Techno Brain West Blue-2014 and Modern Customs Management Techniques 2012 in that order.

David Victor Dimka is a receiver of many Excellence Service Performance Awards both at home and diaspora as a gallant Officer in the Nigerian Customs Service.These include Africa Merit Gold Award (African Moment Magazine), Anti-Smuggling CZAR (Crime Watch), Area Inspirational Leadership Award for Immense Contribution to Youth and National Development 2011, and Exemplary Leadership on Security (Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria) accordingly.Award of Excellence (Global Business Eagle), Best Turn Around Area Controller by Transport Development Group, Commander 9 Brigade Nigeria Army (Brig-General S.W.Muazu Award of Excellence), Controller General of Customs Commendations for improved Anti-Smuggle Operations, June 2011, Crime Reporters Association Of Nigeria; Exemplary Leadership In Security Award, Fellow of the Security Institute (fsi).2012, Fellow the Institute of Chartered Economic of Nigeria, Fellow Certified Institute of Shipping, Fellow the Institute of Criminology and Penology, Fellow Nigeria Institute of Management, Paul Harris Fellow, Gold Award by first Eminent Group Board of Trustees, Membership, International Association of Chiefs of Police, USA and National Association of Criminologists & Security Practitioners of Nigeria (Boarder Security Award).

It will interest us to note that , he has assisted a number of graduates both on the Plateau and outside to secure permanent and pensionable appointments in different Fedral Ministries, Departments and Agencies apart from those currently engaged in his private farms in Bwari Abuja and Sarkin Kudu in Taraba State all of Plateau extraction.

He has through his philanthropic activities settled medical bills for many, and enlisted a good number of youths as benificiaries of his scholarship schemes, and the most interesting thing is that this gesture cut across all tribes and religion. He has assisted in drilling boreholes , donations in kind and cash to enable communities have access to a better livelihood among other countless gestures.

Those playing ethnic and religious cards must understand that Power can remain in the hands of an infedor if he is fair and just but it cannot remain in the hands of a believer if he is unfair and unjust . David Victor Dimka has the mind to conquer and the spirit as a weapon of conquering the minds because of his nature of applying justice and fair play in governance.

He stands like a colossus among men, an intellectual of uncommon sagacity, a truly outstanding leader who has served honestly and deligently and retired successfully as the Controller of Nigeria Customs Service. He accepted to join the Plateau Gobernatorial race to bring to the people of the State his wealth of experience to build a prosperous Plateau of our dream that cuts across all ecthnic nationalities, tribes and religion anchored on sustained security and wealth creation as a panacea for an enduring Peace on the Plateau.

We are confident that his achievements, as a fellow of Nigerian Security Institute (fsi), political activist of immeasurable influence, a human rights campaigner and defender who conducted his activities almost to the point of self-abnegation, a freedom fighter who is on the verge of defending the course of Plateau state rich cultural heritage stand as the only viable option among the current aspirants for the office of the governor come 2023.

His decision to contest is indeed a clarion call having been under pressure to join the race from different youth and women groups, traditional and religious leaders from within and outside the state with a conviction that his admintrative qualities without paying leap service to tribes and religion will indeed return Plateau to the nation’s destination of business and tourism.

Isah, a concerned Plateau citizen, writes from Jos-North via [email protected].