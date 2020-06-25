Plateau accuses Boboye of running away with official car

Plateau state government has accused former coach of the state’s club, Plateau United of ‘stealing and running away’ with the official car provided for him by the government while he was coach of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League champions.

Boboye left the club in 2018 following the expiration of his two-year contract. But the government has alleged that he went away with the club’s official car attached to him and since then he has not been able to return the car to the club.

A source from the ministry of Sports in Plateau State told journalists that they do not owe the former Sunshine coach any money rather he (Boboye) is to balance the government some money because they valued the car he ran away with more than N2.5m he is claiming we are owning him.

“Boboye left Plateau United almost two years ago and he ran away with the official car that was attached to him, now he is making noise that the government of our state is owing him N2.5million, has he forgotten that he stole our car? I want to advise him to shut up and be ashamed of himself.

“We have reported him to all the security agencies and we are sure that in no distance time he will be arrested for stealing government property,” the source was quoted.

However, Coach Kennedy Boboye in a reply debunked the allegations that he ran away with the club’s car.

The former Abia Warriors trainer made history in his first year with the Jos club by guiding them to a first-ever NPFL championship said it was untrue that he ran away with the car. He added rather that the car was given to him by the General Manager of the club.

“How can I run away with a car, it is not possible, a car that was given to me by the GM?

“Is it because they owe me money? If that is how they want it fine. The car is not my problem. I can return the car back to them so that they can pay me the money they owing me. They held my N2.5million, they should pay me. I don’t have problem with a car.

When asked if he is ready to balance the government because the car was valued above N2.5m, he said, “It is not possible, it was not a new brand car that was given to me. How can they value it more than N2.5m? They are indebted to me, let them pay me my money,” he was quoted.