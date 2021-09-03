Plateau: Army condemns calls for removal of GOC 3 Division

The Nigerian Army has said that calls for the removal of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Major-General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, is plainly a plot to distract the efforts of peace restoration in Plateau state.

In a statement, Friday in Jos, Deputy director army public relations, in the 3 Division, Major Eli Lazarus, said reiterating calls for the removal by a Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youth Nationalities, barely 24 hours after the visit of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to Jos, where he interacted with critical stakeholders, was needless.

It said the attack on the person of the GOC is an unnecessary distraction in the effort to restore sustainable peace on the Plateau.

The Nigerian Army said, all organised groups in Plateau State should understand that they have a responsibility to contribute positively to the peace building effort in the State in particular and the nation as a whole.

It said if the group has any suggestion, credible information or specific issue to be addressed to fast track the restoration of lasting peace on the Plateau, it should feel free to make such suggestions to security agencies.

“It is surprising that a group which identifies itself as Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youth Nationalities under the leadership of Comrade Lohnan Samson is insisting on taking us backward by reiterating the needless call for the removal of the GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali.

“We therefore appeal to the group and other groups to stop dissipating energy attacking the person of the GOC rather, they should concentrate on building peace in the State.

“We invite all law abiding groups, religious leaders, men and women of goodwill to join forces with security agencies to overcome the security challenges on the Plateau. The GOC remains committed to discharging his mandate professionally for the restoration of sustainable peace on the Plateau and the benefit of making,” the army said.