Plateau assembly crisis: Deputy majority leader Dasun resigns, Walok in





The deputy majority leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Honourable Philip Dasun, has resigned, citing personal reasons for that as Hon. Philip Walok has been elected in his stead.

Hon. Dasun is a strong ally of the ousted Speaker Abuk Nuhu Ayuba.

He made his resignation known,Tuesday, at the house plenary, while also appreciating the All Progressives Congress (APC), and members of the Assembly.

While fielding questions from journalists, Hon. Dasun said change is part and parcel of everything in life.





“The only thing that is parmanent in life is change, when we are elected into the House of Assemby, we did not arrived with the intention of having any additional position, but by priviledged and devine programme of God, I was made a principal officer and I have served for three and soje months.



“I feel at point in time take a singular decision to resign to go back to my constituency responsibilities, It is not connected to anything apart from personal reasons,” he said.

“I still remain a loyal and committed member of the APC and we have only one leader of the party my loyalty goes to him. There is no any intention what so ever of an alternative and I will carry out any responsibilities that the party might assigned me to do.



On the impasse between their group and that of the present Speaker Yakubu Sanda, he said all is well now.

“We have had some level of conflict but tye house is now in order, we are all back and considering the fact that we have lost one of us there is no need of further conflict, this is enough lessons,” he said.

However, the House Majority leader, Naa’anlong Daniel, in an interview with newsmen, said his former deputy has to resign because of certain decisions by the party.

“The party can decide to take decision on anyone of us. We are product of a party and in every party there are rules governing the conduct of her members.

“And when the party deems it necessary that the conduct of a member does not in anyway represents the standard that is expected of him the party can take decision on him.

He said it was good that Dasun tendered his apology to the party and the party would consider his resignation and appology.

“Now the new deputy majority leader is Hon. Philip Walok,” he added.

Hon. Daniel said the earlier suspension of six members still subsists, adding that since they are, “remousful the speaker night in the nearest time consider lefting the suspension.”