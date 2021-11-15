Plateau assembly crisis: I never lobbied to be speaker – Hon Sanda

The Speaker Plateau State House of Assemby, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Yakson Sanda, said he has never lobbied to be the Speaker of the House.

Hon. Sanda made the statement, Monday at his residence while responding to the Jere Community Leaders, on courtesy visit to him.

“I never dreamed of been a Speaker. The People of Pengana constituency, mandated me to represent them.

“I never went anywhere to lobby for the seat of the Speaker, it’s only God that has made it,” he said.

Speaker Sanda said his leadership would work closely with Governor Simon Lalong – led administration for the overall benefits of the people of Plateau state.

“We cannot succeed when the three arms of government are not working together, so I assured that I will work with our leader, Governor Simon Lalong, so that we can succeed,” he said.

Speaker Sanda urged the people to pray for peace and security of the state, adding that people must be seen peacefully coexisting irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

He said by God’s grace his speakership would leave the House better than they met it.

The President of Jere National Development Association (JNDA) in Bassa LGA, Pastor Samuel Mamma, said they are at the Speakers residence on a solidarity visits.

He said the Speaker is known for his calmness, peaceful disposition.

Similarly, the leader of Youths Express Support (YES), Peter Dimark, said they went to paid solidarity visit to strengthen the Speaker.

“We are here to show our solidarity, and we are praying that God will give you the wisdom and strengthen to perform and succeed,” he said.