Plateau assembly gives pass mark to Lalong

The Plateau State House of Assembly, has Thursdayay, gave a pass mark to Governor Simon Lalong, over his leadership style.

In a press conference held in Jos, its chairman on Information Philip Dasun, said the governor has acted on all its resolutions on worsening security situation in the state.

Blueprint reports that the House had given two weeks ultimatum to the governor to act on its resolutions on security to address the insecurity challenges affecting the state at that particular time.

However, the House in what appeared to be a u-turn, from its planned impeachment of Lalong, Thursday said he has done well.

“We gave a six item resolution to the executive governor to act on within two weeks. He has so far been able to address five of the items remaining one that is ongoing,” he said.

According to Dasun, Lalong has visited all the affected places, destributed relief materials, addressed the people of the state and showed renewed commitment, as well as improved the security situation in the state by engaging the advance security operatives amongst other.

He said Lalong has also implement the Anti-land grabbing law to enable those occupying illegal lands in Plateau to vacate such lands and native owners to take back their lands.

“We also appreciate the Federal Government for sending a team at different levels to facilitate peace in Plateau,” he added.

Hon. Dasun said the House is calling on the Governor to expedite action on the formation of the Anti Land Grabbing Board to facilitate the process of land recovery

Expressing their positions, the house said, as an institution, it would henceforth not condone any act of insecurity and killings in the Plateau, amongst others.