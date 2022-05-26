Plateau assembly: PRP gearing up to win majority seats in 2023 – Tanko Shittu

A season Journalist, Comrade Muhammad Tanko Shittu, has expressed optimism that his People’s Redemption Party (PRP), is opening up, to win majority of seats in Plateau state House of Assembly.

Comrade Shittu, who is also a House of Assembly aspirant seeking the ticket of the PRP, to represent Jos North-North Constituency, said his aspiration will come to reality, at the end of the 2023 general elections.

“Majority of electorates, have impressed on us, to vie for the seat of Jos North-North Constituency. I heed to their clarion calls and I will provide far-ŕereaching consultative representatuon to make the difference.

“Our aspiration will by the amazing grace of God, not only come to success at the end of the party primary election, but we are optimistic that victory is ours even at the 2023 general elections,” he said.

According to Shittu, the last bye-election into Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, has proven that the PRP was not only a party to beat, but that majority of constituents are for it.

“The PRP being people oriented political party, is waxing stronger in Plateau State, and we are optimistic that our candidates in both Governorship, and House of Representatives will emerged victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We are getting well prepared to also clinched majority of seats into the House of Assembly,” he said.

Shittu, urged peace-loving People of Plateau state, to discard any politician coming their ways, canvassing in the name of ethnicity or religion.

“We should canvass issues based politics, but not on ethnic or religious cards,” he urged.

