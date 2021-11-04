Plateau Assembly saga: Lalong hits back at Jang

The Plateau state government, Thursday, said former Governor Jonah Jang, is not qualified to preach morality about democracy in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information and Communications, Dan Manjang, said in a statement while responding to allegations by Senator Jonah Jang, accusing incumbent Governor Simon Lalong in the House of Assembly saga.

Hon. Manjang said while the Lalong does not intend to dignify the former governor who is the ‘least qualified to preach any morality about democracy in Plateau State and Nigeria because of his anti-democratic credentials, we deem it necessary to put the records straight and save the people of Plateau State and other discerning Nigerians from being whitewashed with false propaganda shrouded in sentiments.”

“There is no better case of pot calling kettle black than the infamous sermon by former governor Jang who is either suffering from amnesia, or has come full circle in the art of deceit that he is attempting to fool the people, including himself,” he said.

Hon. Manjang gave the synopsis of Jang’s record as governor with the Plateau state House of Assembly having four Speakers within the the span of his 8 years in office.

“He enthroned and dethroned four different Speakers for the Plateau State House of Assembly in his reign of terror, impunity and high handedness.

“These include: Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Goar, Rt. Hon. Istifanus Mwansat, Rt. Hon. John Clerk and Rt. Hon. Titus Alams.

“This remains one of the highest speakership turnout in the history of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“Is this the same person that has the effrontery to speak about impeachment and without any shred of evidence, input that His Excellency, Governor Lalong is behind it,” he said.