Plateau bye-election: Community endorses Aliyu Jos for APC primary





A Jos community have endorsed the aspiration of Dr. Adamu Aliyu Jos, to contest the February 1, 2023 party primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to fill the vacant seat of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, in the forthcoming February, 26th, 2023 bye-election.

The community under the aiges of Babsiyya Support group, of Anguwan Rogo/Angowan Rimi of Naraguta ‘B’ electoral ward, led by their youth leader, Ishaq Muhammad Idris, said they found Dr. Aliyu Jos, worthy to represent the constituency for his selfless services.

“Naraguta ‘B’ ward is the largest in the entire Nigeria, it is the largest in Plateau state, and we are tired of giving other candidates our mass votes, but we are left behind.

“Now we have gathered money, bought the form and choosing Dr. Adamu Aliyu, to aspire for the seat,” the youth leader said.

A former supervisory councillor in the Jos North LGC, Hon. Opeyemi Adedigba, said they decided to endorsed Dr. Aliyu, because they are tired of electing people and end up not having meaningful feedback.

“We deemed it fit to purchased the form and give it to him, pleading with him to contest for the seat and we believe that he will do more than what the people of Bassa/Jos North are expecting,” he said.

Mr. Jesse Jibo Maidalma, said they need some a person that will unit the people, “someone that bring the people together in the grassroots, someone that is accessible.”

According to him Dr. Aliyu is fit to represent them.

Accepting the call to aspire for the seat, Dr. Adamu Aliyu, said it was a great honour done to him by members of his community.

“I am happy that my brothers and elders of our community has honoured me, by choosing to entrust me amongst others to aspire to represent them,” he said.

The aspirant assured that he will do his best not to fail them down if eventually elected.

“I accept the call in the name Allah. It is a huge task that I am called to serve,” he said.